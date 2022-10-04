National Night Out events spread across the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tonight, the city of Hattiesburg will host multiple National Night Out Against Crime events in area neighborhoods and communities.

Tuesday, Oct. 4, is National Night Out Against Crime. The annual community initiative aims to raise neighborhood camaraderie, encourage community policing and build relationships with local law enforcement.

In Hattiesburg, city and county officials will join residents at neighborhood parties across the Hub City. The party locations and times are as follows:

Katie/Dabbs/Antioch/Unified Neighborhood Associations - Doc’s on Dabbs Street, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Hattiesburg High School/ Anointed Word Ministries - Stadium Drive Parking Lot, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Hattiesburg Historic Neighborhood - Walthall Park, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

East Jerusalem/Osceola Center - Friendship Park, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Regional Housing Authority - 101 Hope Drive, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Regional Housing Authority - Briarfield Apartments (515 E 4th Street), 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Regional Housing Authority - Robertson Place Apartments (805 Charles Street), 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Church of the Ascension/ University Heights/Jamestown Lincoln Road Neighborhood Associations - 3600 Arlington Loop, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Kensington Woods Neighborhood Association - Kensington Woods Church of Christ, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

VFW POST - 210 Ronie Street, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Trinity Baptist Church/Mobile Bouie Neighborhood Associations - 621 Mobile Street, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Palmers Crossing Community - Danny Hinton Community Center (225 Tatum Road), 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Overlook Apartments - Overlook Main Office (3610 Campbell), 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Audubon-Westwood Neighborhood Association - Cloverleaf Mall Food Court, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Oaks and Central School Office - Central School Office (301 Mamie Street), 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Highlands Neighborhood Association/ New Fellowship Baptist Church - New Fellowship Baptist Church (1309 N. 31st Avenue), 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wesley Manor Association - Side Entrance (Westover Drive), 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Timberton Park Neighborhood Association - The Holy Place Worship Center (723 Bowling Street), 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

