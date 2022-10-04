Win Stuff
Missing Person: Fayette man last seen in Laurel

Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette was reported missing by the Laurel Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 4.(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department issued a missing person report for a Fayette man on Tuesday.

Police said that 25-year-old Rasheem Ryelle Carter was last seen on October 2 at the Super 8 hotel in Laurel. They also said that no vehicle description is available.

Carter is a black male who stands about 6 ft. tall and weighs about 190 lbs.

Investigator Mitch Blakeney with the LPD is the lead investigator for the case.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts should call Laurel police at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

