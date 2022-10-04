Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game

MARKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people were shot after a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi.

Even more people were injured in the stampede that broke out near First Street and MLK in the wee hours of Saturday, October 1.

Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said shots suddenly rang out in or near a large crowd that had gathered after the football game.

Investigators say it sent people into a panic and they ran for safety.

Furr said he just happened to be in the area at the time and heard gunfire coming from two different directions.

That’s when the police department became overwhelmed with 911 calls about a shooting.

One of the victims, the mayor’s 33-year-old daughter, was shot in the arm, MPD said. His niece was also shot, but no one was seriously injured.

Investigators say it’s unclear what led to the shooting but the chief said it did not involve anyone from Quitman County. Furr believed it stemmed from a fight between people from surrounding areas.

One person involved in the incident has been charged with discharging a firearm within city limits.

His name has not been released.

MPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 326-3131.

