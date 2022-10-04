Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game

(Action News 5)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people were shot after a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi.

Even more people were injured in the stampede that broke out near First Street and MLK in the wee hours of Saturday, October 1.

Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said shots suddenly rang out in or near a large crowd that had gathered after the football game.

Investigators say it sent people into a panic and they ran for safety.

Furr said he just happened to be in the area at the time and heard gunfire coming from two different directions.

That’s when the police department became overwhelmed with 911 calls about a shooting.

One of the victims, the mayor’s 33-year-old daughter, was shot in the arm, MPD said. His niece was also shot, but no one was seriously injured.

Investigators say it’s unclear what led to the shooting but the chief said it did not involve anyone from Quitman County. Furr believed it stemmed from a fight between people from surrounding areas.

One person involved in the incident has been charged with discharging a firearm within city limits.

His name has not been released.

MPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 326-3131.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locke was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 29. The police department said she was last seen...
HPD: Woman no longer considered missing after contacting family
Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
Tim Harrington’s family asks for release
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

The annual community initiative aims to raise neighborhood camaraderie, encourage community...
National Night Out events spread across the Hub City
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘Cupcake got in the car with that man’: Testimony reveals new details in federal kidnapping trial
FILE
Report: Brett Favre hires former Trump attorney as welfare scandal grows
Ezekiel Kelly
Man indicted in deadly shooting rampage enters not guilty plea to 26 charges
John William Anderson was charged with murder in the 2021 stabbing death of his father,...
Gulfport murder suspect found dead a month before trial