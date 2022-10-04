Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones County Board of Supervisors discuss redistricting

Following changes reported on the 2020 census, the Jones County Board of Supervisors is working to update the county district lines.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Redistricting happens every ten years with the growing populations in each county. New district lines can affect civic duties for all residents, like voting or running for a potential office.

The Jones County Board of Supervisors and Charles & Clark Associates project engineer, Daniel Russom, met with residents at the first of two redistricting meetings on Monday, Oct. 3.

Russom said the main requirement for redistricting lines is to have them finalized by Jan. 3, 2023.

“The supervisors are acting in the public good, and so are we, as their county engineer, to try to redistrict everything to balance the numbers out and have the one-man, one-vote rule apply for everybody in the county,” Russom said.

Russum also said that the lines would affect where people serve jury duty, vote and offices they can run for in future elections.

“Whenever the different people who are wanting to run for different offices can begin to register for actual office... and get on the ballot when (Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks) is to have all of that organized and ready... so that there’s no question about where the actual district lines are and where there might be a concern of someone not being within the district that they’re running for at that point,” Russom said.

“[It] comes down to serving on jury duty, or any of the other civic activities that you are going to be involved in. This is the determining factor of where you go and how you handle that.”

Moreover, Russum said the public hearings are important meetings, and people should be there to voice their concerns.

“There’s a lot of community activity and activism in the order to be able to have knowledge on how our government runs,” he said. “The board of supervisors has been here since the county was founded, and they make all the determinations for everything that happens in the county - from roads and bridges to influence on everything else that we have.”

The second and final redistricting meeting will be at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10 at the courthouse in Laurel.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Locke was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 29. The police department said she was last seen...
HPD: Woman no longer considered missing after contacting family
Quentin Bivens, Southern Miss
Big boys from Waynesboro making an impact for USM
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV

Latest News

Scarecrows are invading downtown Laurel this October
Scarecrows are invading downtown Laurel this October
October declared as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Jones Co. supervisors issue DV awareness month declaration
The University of Southern Mississippi is ramping up its search for a new president, and...
Southern Miss gets public input on search for president
After lots of hard work, dedication and fundraising, the Leadership Pinebelt Class of 2022 will...
ADP’s 2022 Leadership Pinebelt class readies for graduation