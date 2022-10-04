Jones County Board of Supervisors discuss redistricting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Redistricting happens every ten years with the growing populations in each county. New district lines can affect civic duties for all residents, like voting or running for a potential office.

The Jones County Board of Supervisors and Charles & Clark Associates project engineer, Daniel Russom, met with residents at the first of two redistricting meetings on Monday, Oct. 3.

Russom said the main requirement for redistricting lines is to have them finalized by Jan. 3, 2023.

“The supervisors are acting in the public good, and so are we, as their county engineer, to try to redistrict everything to balance the numbers out and have the one-man, one-vote rule apply for everybody in the county,” Russom said.

Russum also said that the lines would affect where people serve jury duty, vote and offices they can run for in future elections.

“Whenever the different people who are wanting to run for different offices can begin to register for actual office... and get on the ballot when (Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks) is to have all of that organized and ready... so that there’s no question about where the actual district lines are and where there might be a concern of someone not being within the district that they’re running for at that point,” Russom said.

“[It] comes down to serving on jury duty, or any of the other civic activities that you are going to be involved in. This is the determining factor of where you go and how you handle that.”

Moreover, Russum said the public hearings are important meetings, and people should be there to voice their concerns.

“There’s a lot of community activity and activism in the order to be able to have knowledge on how our government runs,” he said. “The board of supervisors has been here since the county was founded, and they make all the determinations for everything that happens in the county - from roads and bridges to influence on everything else that we have.”

The second and final redistricting meeting will be at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10 at the courthouse in Laurel.

