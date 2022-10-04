Jones Co. supervisors issue DV awareness month declaration

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors issues a declaration recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, nationally, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe domestic violence.

Danielle Ashley, chief administrative officer and board attorney for the board of supervisors, said she credits Jones County with going above and beyond for victims of domestic violence.

“We’re just so fortunate to have Pricilla Pitts and the sheriff’s department who dedicate their time and energy to helping victims of domestic violence,” said Ashley. “So it’s an opportunity for us to raise awareness about the issue and bring (Pitts) in and recognize her as well for all of her hard work and the sheriff’s department as a whole.”

The declaration included all board supervisors and the sheriff’s department members.

