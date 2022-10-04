Win Stuff
Hattiesburg woman charged for alleged residential burglary

Whitney Mills, 36, of Hattiesburg.
Whitney Mills, 36, of Hattiesburg.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a woman in connection to a residential burglary on Monday.

According to HPD, Whitney Mills, 36, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Mamie Street around 6:30 p.m. after leaving a home that she allegedly had broken into and was attempting to stay at.

The property that Mills had taken from the home was also recovered.

Mills was charged with one count of residential burglary and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

