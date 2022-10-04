Hattiesburg schools make major jump in MDE accountability ratings; HHS no longer ‘F-rated’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education recently released new rankings for school districts across the state, and one local district increased its ranking significantly.

Hattiesburg Public Schools made quite the jump on the State Department of Education’s grade scale, moving from a ‘D’ to an ‘A.’

“We’re very excited about all of our school ratings,” said HPS Superintendent Robert Williams.

Looking back on previous years, HPS students struggled in two main areas.

However, school district leaders, teachers, parents and students all stepped up to improve in those areas, and it paid off.

“We had several areas of gaps,” Williams said. “U.S. history... we had to go ahead and look at our curriculum alignment, our scheduling, also work on our graduation rate as well.”

Each school within the district also got an individual rating.

Several HPS schools increased individually, one of the most notable being Hattiesburg High School.

“Hattiesburg High School previously was an F-rated school,” Williams said.

While the high school now sits at a B on the scale, Williams said it was actually performing better than that grade indicated.

“Although it was labeled an F, I definitely do not think it was an F school,” Williams said. “It was an underperforming school, not a failing school.”

Nevertheless, Williams said he is thrilled about the increase in ratings, and so is Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

“It’s the most significant accomplishment in the last five to 10 years in our city,” Barker said. “When our community steps up... when they support and they go arm-in-arm with our school district, there’s no limit to what the city can do. And I’m so proud of the A, but I’m more excited about the future.”

MDE did not release ratings for the previous two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a complete list of MDE school ratings, click here.

