Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Cruisin’ the Coast fun fills the streets of Long Beach

The classic cruisers were on full display in Long Beach on Monday with the annual parade followed by music and dancing at night.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The classic cruisers were on full display in Long Beach on Monday with the annual parade followed by music and dancing at night.

“I love Cruisin’ the Coast, I live for it,” said Long Beach resident Brian Smith.

“People are happy, they’re enjoying the weather, enjoying being with their family, friends and everything,” said Linda Peltzer, Long Beach resident.

The Sock Hop in the Long Beach Harbor featuring the sounds of the Tip Tops and the dancing that comes along with the music are just a few of the many reasons Carol Ballee comes from Louisiana year after year.

“It’s the best. We’ve been coming here for 20 years and every year it gets better,” Ballee said.

Before the concert, hundreds lined the streets of Long Beach to get a glimpse of the classic cruisers. Marc Bondi from Saucier drove his car in the parade for the first time, and it’s an experience he won’t forget.

“I’ve been in this all my life. It’s just nice to pass this along, share fellowship with car enthusiasts and let the people have a taste of what we had growing up,” Bondi said. “These are the cars we grew up with.”

For the car lovers, the fun is just getting started.

“It’s a blast all week long, just a week long block party,” said Scotty Kester, who is visiting Cruisin’ from Batesville.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR CRUISIN’ THE COAST.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Locke was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 29. The police department said she was last seen...
HPD: Woman no longer considered missing after contacting family
Tim Harrington’s family asks for release
Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV
Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility

Latest News

The Hattiesburg City Council met Monday for an agenda setting meeting.
City of Hattiesburg planning $5.5 million for parks & rec projects
Hattiesburg High School increased its ranking from an F to a B.
Hattiesburg schools make major jump in MDE accountability ratings; HHS no longer ‘F-rated’
6pm Headlines 10/3
6pm Headlines 10/3
Hattiesburg schools make major jump in MDE accountability ratings; HHS no longer ‘F-rated’
Hattiesburg schools make major jump in MDE accountability ratings; HHS no longer ‘F-rated’