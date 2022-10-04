City of Hattiesburg planning $5.5 million for parks & rec projects

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is working to make changes to some of its public facilities.

On Monday, October 3, the city council moved to put a resolution on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting to help the city progress on parks and recreation projects.

The city would fund the projects through general obligation bonds for $5.5 million.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said that during the first three years of the 1% parks and recreation tax, the city utilized a ‘pay-as-you-go’ system. This system enabled the city to begin work on some smaller-scale projects immediately.

If this resolution is adopted, however, the city will be allowed to borrow money it will collect with the tax over the next four years to work on more significant projects.

“We have one going on right now, the new Cameron Field/ Dixie Boys Baseball and the new Hattiesburg High softball field over at Jaycee Park,” Barker said. “We’re also looking at some improvements to the Tatum Park soccer facilities, as well as the stage at Chain Park and some other smaller projects we want to go ahead and try to kick off and get going.”

The 1% parks and recreation tax goes until June 30, 2026.

