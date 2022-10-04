Win Stuff
ADP’s 2022 Leadership Pinebelt class readies for graduation

The 2022 Leadership Pinebelt class chose Hope Community Collective as its focus project for the year.
After lots of hard work, dedication and fundraising, the Leadership Pinebelt Class of 2022 will celebrate its success with a ceremony on Tuesday.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After lots of hard work, dedication and fundraising, the Leadership Pinebelt Class of 2022 will celebrate its success with a ceremony on Tuesday.

Leadership Pinebelt is an Area Development Partnership initiative comprised of business leaders and community volunteers.

Each year, the leadership class chooses a community organization to support through a focus project. This year’s class chose Hope Community Collective (HCC), which raises mental health awareness and provides Spanish-language mental health resources for the Hispanic community.

Ben Jones, an employee at RARE Design and a 2022 Leadership Pinebelt class member, said the class has almost reached its goal to raise $10,000 for remote counseling sessions and other accessible services at HCC.

“It’s exciting; I think this is something we all look forward to throughout our careers,” said Jones. “We’ve done good things and met great people and built relationships that will last a long time.”

The Leadership Pinebelt Class of 2022 graduation ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Trent Lott National Center on the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus.

