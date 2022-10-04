ADP’s 2022 Leadership Pinebelt class readies for graduation
The 2022 Leadership Pinebelt class chose Hope Community Collective as its focus project for the year.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After lots of hard work, dedication and fundraising, the Leadership Pinebelt Class of 2022 will celebrate its success with a ceremony on Tuesday.
Leadership Pinebelt is an Area Development Partnership initiative comprised of business leaders and community volunteers.
Each year, the leadership class chooses a community organization to support through a focus project. This year’s class chose Hope Community Collective (HCC), which raises mental health awareness and provides Spanish-language mental health resources for the Hispanic community.
Ben Jones, an employee at RARE Design and a 2022 Leadership Pinebelt class member, said the class has almost reached its goal to raise $10,000 for remote counseling sessions and other accessible services at HCC.
“It’s exciting; I think this is something we all look forward to throughout our careers,” said Jones. “We’ve done good things and met great people and built relationships that will last a long time.”
The Leadership Pinebelt Class of 2022 graduation ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Trent Lott National Center on the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus.
