ADP’s 2022 Leadership Pinebelt class readies for graduation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After lots of hard work, dedication and fundraising, the Leadership Pinebelt Class of 2022 will celebrate its success with a ceremony on Tuesday.

Leadership Pinebelt is an Area Development Partnership initiative comprised of business leaders and community volunteers.

Each year, the leadership class chooses a community organization to support through a focus project. This year’s class chose Hope Community Collective (HCC), which raises mental health awareness and provides Spanish-language mental health resources for the Hispanic community.

Ben Jones, an employee at RARE Design and a 2022 Leadership Pinebelt class member, said the class has almost reached its goal to raise $10,000 for remote counseling sessions and other accessible services at HCC.

“It’s exciting; I think this is something we all look forward to throughout our careers,” said Jones. “We’ve done good things and met great people and built relationships that will last a long time.”

The Leadership Pinebelt Class of 2022 graduation ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Trent Lott National Center on the University of Southern Mississippi’s Hattiesburg campus.

