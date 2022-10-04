Win Stuff
6-year-old killed after driver runs over him 3 times, authorities say

The suspect charged in a deadly crash was identified as man with multiple prior DWIs, according to court documents. (SOURCE: KHOU)
By Brittany Ford
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KHOU) – A little boy on the way to the store with his family in Texas was violently killed over the weekend when a man ran him over three times, according to authorities.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said the man was charged with murder after he reportedly ran the 6-year-old over Saturday.

An unnamed witness said the driver tried to flee the scene, but people who were in the area stopped him and held him until police arrived.

Another man, who asked to be kept unidentified, works at a business near the laundromat where the accident took place.

“The grandfather, out of panic, he kept saying, ‘My grandson, my grandson,’ and then the driver was not in his senses, so he backs up on him (the boy) again,” the unnamed man said. “He ran over once and back on to him.”

Sean Teare, with the Harris County’s Vehicular Crimes Division, said the suspect is a repeat offender.

Court documents identified the suspect as 52-year-old Pedro Alberto Hernandez and showed he has prior DWI offenses in three different counties dating back to July 2015.

If convicted, Hernandez could face life in prison.

Teare said the Harris County District Attorney’s Office was one of the first in the state to attach a felony charge to a DWI offense. That’s one of the ways they are trying to crack down on the issue.

“What we are doing as an office and with our law enforcement partners is we charge those cases differently,” Teare said.

According to court documents, Hernandez admitted to drinking four 16-ounce beers before the incident.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

