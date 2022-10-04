4th Street Bar and Grill raises money for Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 4th Street Bar and Grill recently finished its annual golf tournament and donated the proceeds to a local Hub City non-profit.

Each year, the bar picks a different local non-profit to support through the tournament. This year, it chose Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center.

“Once we realized what they do and what they represent, it was easy to jump on board to try to get Kids Hub and just try to raise a little money for a charity that can really use it,” said 4th Street employee Slade White.

Christian Bean, development and external relations director for Kids Hub, said the money would help the organization continue to offer quality care for the children it serves.

“Our mission at Kids Hub is to make sure that every child who walks through our doors feels heard, supported and protected,” said Bean. “And the only way we can do that is through generous donations.”

4th Street Bar and Grill was able to donate $10,018 on Tuesday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.