Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

4th Street Bar and Grill raises money for Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center

4th Street Bar and Grill recently finished its annual golf tournament and donated the proceeds to a local Hub City non-profit.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 4th Street Bar and Grill recently finished its annual golf tournament and donated the proceeds to a local Hub City non-profit.

Each year, the bar picks a different local non-profit to support through the tournament. This year, it chose Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center.

“Once we realized what they do and what they represent, it was easy to jump on board to try to get Kids Hub and just try to raise a little money for a charity that can really use it,” said 4th Street employee Slade White.

Christian Bean, development and external relations director for Kids Hub, said the money would help the organization continue to offer quality care for the children it serves.

“Our mission at Kids Hub is to make sure that every child who walks through our doors feels heard, supported and protected,” said Bean. “And the only way we can do that is through generous donations.”

4th Street Bar and Grill was able to donate $10,018 on Tuesday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
Locke was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 29. The police department said she was last seen...
HPD: Woman no longer considered missing after contacting family
William Edward Hinton, 62, has been reported missing.
Sheriff’s department reports missing man in Jones Co. is safe
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Man attacks innocent bystanders on Mississippi State campus, breaking one person’s nose
Whitney Mills, 36, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg woman charged for alleged residential burglary

Latest News

4th Street Bar and Grill recently finished its annual golf tournament and donated the proceeds...
4th Street Bar and Grill raises money for Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center
William Carey University will host the next Celebrate Carey rally at the Hattiesburg campus on...
William Carey to hold 'Celebrate Carey' alumni event
Mozingo expressed his gratitude towards the Lamar County community for allowing him to be the...
Mozingo stepping down as judge to become new Homes of Hope director
The annual community initiative aims to raise neighborhood camaraderie, encourage community...
National Night Out events spread across the Hub City