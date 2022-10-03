Win Stuff
Your Christmas tree will cost more this year

Christmas trees are going to cost more this holiday season.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - A symbol of Christmas cheer will cost more this year.

Christmas tree farms say people can expect to pay more for their perfect tree this year.

A survey of 55 wholesale Christmas tree growers found 71% expect to raise wholesale prices. The growers account for about two-thirds of the nationwide supply.

Many of them plan to charge retailers 5% to 15% more, with some saying their trees will be 20% more.

Tree farms do not expect shortages because this year’s harvest looks good, but they say operating costs have gone up over the last year. Those costs include everything from labor and raw materials to shipping trees to retailers.

