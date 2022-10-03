Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

USPS to host job fair in Canton, rural carrier positions available

USPS
USPS(MGN Graphics)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair Tuesday, October 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Canton Post Office.

You can apply for delivery positions currently available in Canton, Carthage, Durant, Kosciusko, and Pickens.

Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) positions each pay $19.50 per hour.

An RCA will have a continuous, part-time job.

This on-call position could be ideal if you are retired, self-employed, an at-home parent, an educator, night student, or if employed on an evening shift schedule.

An RCA serves families and businesses in rural and suburban areas.

This employee is responsible for the delivery and collection of mail, working part-time when regular carriers have scheduled days off or vacation days.

An RCA also sells stamps, supplies, and money orders.

Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record. A personal vehicle may be required. Becoming an RCA is the first step to becoming a full-time, regular rural carrier with full benefits.

The post office is located at 150 South Union Street in Canton.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Quentin Bivens, Southern Miss
Big boys from Waynesboro making an impact for USM
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Arch Manning and the Greenies are now 4-1 on the season after beating Pearl River.
Arch Manning breaks passing records at Newman previously held by his uncles Eli and Peyton
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV

Latest News

The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning board members will be on campus to hear...
IHL to host listening sessions at USM Hattiesburg campus Monday
Flanked by Trish Borsage, deputy director of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety...
Jones County compliance investigator named top in state
Jones County investigator honored as state's top compliance officer
Jones County investigator honored as state's top compliance officer
Art on Masonite showcased talents of Laurel high school and middle school artists
Art on Masonite showcased talents of Laurel high school and middle school artists