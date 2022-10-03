USPS to host job fair in Canton, rural carrier positions available

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair Tuesday, October 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Canton Post Office.

You can apply for delivery positions currently available in Canton, Carthage, Durant, Kosciusko, and Pickens.

Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) positions each pay $19.50 per hour.

An RCA will have a continuous, part-time job.

This on-call position could be ideal if you are retired, self-employed, an at-home parent, an educator, night student, or if employed on an evening shift schedule.

An RCA serves families and businesses in rural and suburban areas.

This employee is responsible for the delivery and collection of mail, working part-time when regular carriers have scheduled days off or vacation days.

An RCA also sells stamps, supplies, and money orders.

Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record. A personal vehicle may be required. Becoming an RCA is the first step to becoming a full-time, regular rural carrier with full benefits.

The post office is located at 150 South Union Street in Canton.

