Students speak on internet issues on WCU campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In a technology dependent era, some students at William Carey University found this past Friday’s internet blackout less concerning.

That morning, WCU had students and staff disconnect from the school wi-fi under the impression that their connection had been compromised.

The news met with a collective shrug from many students.

“I had plenty of options, so luckily I wasn’t thrown for a loop,” WCU senior Lauren Pope said. “I knew there was a place I could go to get it done, and if I needed a little more time, I knew my professors would be understanding.”

Many students reported professors extending due dates and adjusting lectures and assignments to accommodate for the tech issues.

At any rate, WCU President Ben Burnett said he expects operations and classes to resume as normal when students return Monday morning.

