Sen. Wicker praises funding for Pearl River Flood Control Project study

(Gray Television)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it would provide $700,000 to finalize a pending federal validation study of the Pearl River Flood Control Project.

Senator Roger Wicker praised the decision saying, “This is an outstanding announcement for the many Hinds and Rankin County residents who have to fear for their homes and businesses every time waters rise along the Pearl River. Finalizing this final federal study will bring us one step closer to breaking ground on this meaningful flood control solution.”

The flood control proposal would widen the Pearl River, enlarge levees, and remove chokepoints that caused upstream flooding, a press release says. The plan would also protect Hinds and Rankin counties from more than $1 billion in potential damages, shielding homes, roads, hospitals, rail, and other infrastructure from a future flood.

“As I have emphasized repeatedly to the Administration, each year that the Jackson metro area lacks adequate flood control is another year when we risk repeating the disaster of the Easter Flood of 1979,” Sen. Wicker said. “I am glad to see that this important project will be funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law I supported. This is the exact kind of hard infrastructure that our state needs.”

