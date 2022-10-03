Win Stuff
More sunny skies for the Pine Belt this week

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 10/3
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The weather will be nice this evening as temperatures fall into the mid 60s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 80s.

The sunshine will continue for Wednesday and Thursday as highs slowly creep-up into the mid 80s.

Friday looks to be our warmest day with highs in the upper 80s.creep up

A dry cold front will move in on Friday night. That will cool us down for this weekend.

Saturday & Sunday will be much cooler as highs top out in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

No rain is expected through the next 7 days.

