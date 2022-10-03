Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With ongoing inflation, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS) annual cost of living adjustments for 2022 will significantly impact American households struggling to keep food on the table.

The USDA FNS oversees programs like the Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). At the start of each fiscal year, the organization adjusts SNAP benefits, deductions and income eligibility standards based on the average cost of living.

“Over 420,000 Mississippians will experience increased services to provide for their daily nutritional needs while relieving stress on the family budget,” said Bob Anderson, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS).

SNAP recipients in Mississippi began to see an increase in their benefits on Oct. 1. The amount, or percentage, that benefits increased varies based on household circumstances like size and monthly income.

Newly adjusted income eligibility guidelines also became effective on Oct. 1. See the eligibility adjustments in the 2022-2023 “SNAP Cost of Living Adjustment” chart below:

The USDA Food and Nutrition Service makes annual adjustments to SNAP benefits, deductions and income eligibility standards based on the average cost of living. (Mississippi Department of Human Services)

MDHS also offers a SNAP pre-screening tool to help applicants determine their eligibility.

In addition to increased SNAP benefits, MDHS reported that P-EBT cards for eligible school children should begin to arrive this month. For more information, visit here.

To apply for SNAP benefits or to learn more about additional resources available to Mississippians, visit the MDHS website here.

