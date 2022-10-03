Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now

Groceries
Groceries(pxfuel / CC0 1.0)
By Ame T. Posey
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With ongoing inflation, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS) annual cost of living adjustments for 2022 will significantly impact American households struggling to keep food on the table.

The USDA FNS oversees programs like the Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). At the start of each fiscal year, the organization adjusts SNAP benefits, deductions and income eligibility standards based on the average cost of living.

“Over 420,000 Mississippians will experience increased services to provide for their daily nutritional needs while relieving stress on the family budget,” said Bob Anderson, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS).

SNAP recipients in Mississippi began to see an increase in their benefits on Oct. 1. The amount, or percentage, that benefits increased varies based on household circumstances like size and monthly income.

Newly adjusted income eligibility guidelines also became effective on Oct. 1. See the eligibility adjustments in the 2022-2023 “SNAP Cost of Living Adjustment” chart below:

The USDA Food and Nutrition Service makes annual adjustments to SNAP benefits, deductions and...
The USDA Food and Nutrition Service makes annual adjustments to SNAP benefits, deductions and income eligibility standards based on the average cost of living.(Mississippi Department of Human Services)

MDHS also offers a SNAP pre-screening tool to help applicants determine their eligibility.

In addition to increased SNAP benefits, MDHS reported that P-EBT cards for eligible school children should begin to arrive this month. For more information, visit here.

To apply for SNAP benefits or to learn more about additional resources available to Mississippians, visit the MDHS website here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Quentin Bivens, Southern Miss
Big boys from Waynesboro making an impact for USM
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV
Arch Manning and the Greenies are now 4-1 on the season after beating Pearl River.
Arch Manning breaks passing records at Newman previously held by his uncles Eli and Peyton

Latest News

Locke was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 29. The police department said she was last seen...
HPD: Woman no longer considered missing after contacting family
WDAM 7 - 10/03/22 - Restaurant Week - Midday Interview
5th annual Hattiesburg Restaurant Week
Amtrak platform upgraded in Laurel
The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning board members will be on campus to hear...
IHL to host listening sessions at USM Hattiesburg campus Monday