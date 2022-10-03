Laurel School District surpasses goals

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - School districts throughout the Pine Belt strive for excellence.

Scores continue to improve, reflecting the hard work by students and staff.

The Mississippi Department of Education released its statewide 2022 Accountability Ratings just days ago, and the Laurel School District moved up two letter rankings, receiving a “C” rating.

Superintendent Toy Watts is proud of the team-effort from the entire district and said they surpassed their goal even after a global pandemic.

“It is just a sign of everybody putting in the work,” she said. “From our parents to our teachers, our phenomenal administrators. We added a curriculum team with our extra funding and were able to support all departments.”

