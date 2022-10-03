Jones County compliance investigator named top in state

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was recognized this past weekend for its work in keeping sex offenders residing in Jones County in compliance with state regulations.

Investigator Wesley Waites was named the 2022 Top Compliance Officer in the State of Mississippi by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Sex Offender Registry.

In addition, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was honored with the award for maintaining 97 percent or higher sex offender compliance during the year.

JCSD currently maintains 100 percent compliance of the 123 registered sex offenders who reside in Jones County.

“We are extremely proud of Investigator Wesley Waites and his efforts to maintain compliance of the sex offenders in Jones County,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “This award recognizes his diligent and dogged determination to ensure compliance and to help ensure that these offenders understand and follow the rules.

“He’s a bulldog when it comes to that.”

During the presentation of the award, Mississippi Sex Offender Registry Director Megan Costilow spoke of the job Waites had done.

“When Investigator Wesley Waites took over the sex offender manager position, Jones County had 21, non-compliant sex offenders,” Costilow said. “Within eight months, he had that number to around four. He has since lowered that number to zero, achieving a 100 percent compliance rate.”

“Investigator Waites has gained a reputation with the Jones County sex offenders and they know he runs a tight ship.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.