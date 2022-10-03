Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Inflation impacts home ownership

“I say if you’re ready to buy and you’re in position to buy, do it now. Don’t wait.”
Housing market dependent on many factors
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Affordability is the key word for many people when it comes to making financial decisions.

Interest rates, home prices and property taxes are only a few factors to be considered by first-time home buyers.

And while the housing market basically has recovered from the 2008 financial crisis, many young adults are moving away from home ownership because of multiple factors, including student loan debt.

Kirby Harrell is the principal broker of EXIT Realty Integrity First in Petal, and she helps clients throughout the Pine Belt purchase, rent or sell properties.

“I had a couple move here from a different city, still in Mississippi,” she said, “but their main concern was, ‘How close is it to my job?’”

Less space or more, maintenance costs or landlord regulations, renting or buying – there are pros and cons to each, but affordability should always be considered.

“A home is worth what a buyer is willing to pay for it, but my main thing is if you can afford it, buy,” she said. “Don’t wait on the market to cool down. Don’t wait on interest rates because the housing market is always fluctuating.”

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage climbed to 6.7 percent, according to a recent survey of lenders by Freddie Mac.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Arch Manning and the Greenies are now 4-1 on the season after beating Pearl River.
Arch Manning breaks passing records at Newman previously held by his uncles Eli and Peyton
Carey campus attacked by ransomware
William Carey comes under ransomware attack
Quentin Bivens, Southern Miss
Big boys from Waynesboro making an impact for USM
.Myrick Jones, 42, Taylorsville, turned himself in Saturday morning after being sought in Jones...
Suspected Jones Co. shooter in custody Saturday

Latest News

Housing market fluctuates because of many factors.
Housing market dependent on many factors
William Carey University students said they weren't too concerned when campus shut down Friday...
Students speak on internet issues on WCU campus
MDWPF warns of Chronic Wasting Disease before hunting season begins.
MDWPF warns of hunting dangers prior to season
Pretty weather expected over next few days
Expect pretty weather ahead over next few days