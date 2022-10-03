Win Stuff
IHL to host listening sessions at USM Hattiesburg campus Monday

The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning board members will be on campus to hear...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday is a big day for the University of Southern Mississippi, according to Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker.

USM is hosting listening sessions concerning the USM presidential search at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Joe Paul Theater at the Thad Cochran Center.

Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning board members will be on campus to hear feedback from students, faculty, staff, alumni and community supporters.

Barker said there has never been a presidential search as important as this one and it is imperative to show up and speak about why this decision matters to the community.

Another listening session will be held at the Gulf Park Campus in Fleming Auditorium in Long Beach on Tuesday at 10 a.m and 1 p.m.

For the latest updates on the search for the 11th president of The University of Southern Mississippi, click HERE.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

