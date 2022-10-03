Win Stuff
Hub City restaurant to collect funds for Hurricane Ian victims Tuesday

Firehouse Subs guests can donate at their local restaurant.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents of Hattiesburg can help hurricane victims while getting lunch on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Firehouse Subs restaurants, including the one in Hattiesburg, will be raising money to help Hurricane Ian victims across the Southeast.

The announcement comes on the heels of a $25,000 donation by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to the American Red Cross in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The company said all funds collected on Tuesday will benefit the Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund, which aims to deliver food and support for disaster relief and recovery efforts, as well as equipment grant requests from area organizations and relief agencies.

Founded 17 years ago in the catastrophic aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was created to support communities and first responders. To date, the foundation has awarded over $878,000 in just Mississippi alone.

Firehouse Subs guests can donate at their local restaurant. To find your closest Firehouse Subs, click HERE.

