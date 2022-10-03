Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

HPD: Woman no longer considered missing after contacting family

Locke was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 29. The police department said she was last seen...
Locke was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 29. The police department said she was last seen leaving the Pine Grove Women’s Center on Veterans Memorial Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department announced Monday that a woman who had been reported missing has recently been in contact with her family.

According to HPD, 18-year-old Darby Locke is no longer considered a missing person in the City of Hattiesburg.

Locke was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 29. The police department said she was last seen leaving the Pine Grove Women’s Center on Veterans Memorial Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Quentin Bivens, Southern Miss
Big boys from Waynesboro making an impact for USM
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV
Arch Manning and the Greenies are now 4-1 on the season after beating Pearl River.
Arch Manning breaks passing records at Newman previously held by his uncles Eli and Peyton

Latest News

Groceries
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
WDAM 7 - 10/03/22 - Restaurant Week - Midday Interview
5th annual Hattiesburg Restaurant Week
Amtrak platform upgraded in Laurel
The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning board members will be on campus to hear...
IHL to host listening sessions at USM Hattiesburg campus Monday