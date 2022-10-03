HPD: Woman no longer considered missing after contacting family

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department announced Monday that a woman who had been reported missing has recently been in contact with her family.

According to HPD, 18-year-old Darby Locke is no longer considered a missing person in the City of Hattiesburg.

Locke was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 29. The police department said she was last seen leaving the Pine Grove Women’s Center on Veterans Memorial Drive around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

