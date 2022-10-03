Win Stuff
Forrest Co. sheriff to host annual National Night Out events


By Marissa McCardell
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to host its annual National Night Out Against Crime events.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 4, residents in the north part of the county will have the chance to meet Forrest County sheriff’s deputies and volunteer firefighters at the North Forrest, Rawls Springs, Sunrise and Macedonia Volunteer Fire Departments.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, residents in the south part of the county will have the same opportunity at events hosted at the McLaurin and Dixie Volunteer Fire Departments and the Brooklyn Community Center.

“Even though it’s rural in a lot of the county, putting together a crime watch in your neighborhood or maybe talking to your neighbors and getting to know your neighbors is a good idea,” said Sherri Marengo, FCSO Public Information Officer. “Plus, we want (residents) to meet and greet our deputies so when they need something, they can just call them, and they will know who it is that they are dealing with when they get there.”

Informational handouts, snacks and crime watch information will be available for residents and families that attend the events.

Events on both nights will be from 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

