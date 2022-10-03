Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Family of man charged in murder of Jimmie Jay Lee asks for his release

Tim Herrington’s family asks for release
By Walter Murphy
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of the lone suspect in the disappearance and murder of an Ole Miss student is speaking out.

Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, whose body has yet to be found.

Herrington’s brother Tevin Coleman sat down with Action News 5 for an exclusive interview over the weekend saying he believes his brother is innocent.

“No, I do not believe my brother killed Jay Lee based upon the man that I’ve known for the last 22 years,” said Coleman.

Coleman also said that his brother is a caring person with a heart for people.

“We’re not talking about someone with a criminal past,” said Coleman. “We’re not talking about someone with a past two-time, three times, or one-time felon. Or that even has a speeding ticket on their record. We’re speaking of someone with high character, and that’s why I’m here.”

At the bond hearing, the state introduced evidence that on July 7, hours before they believed Jay Lee was murdered, Herrington googled international flights from Dallas to Singapore.

Coleman believes this was used heavily to paint his brother as a flight risk, but as a family who has taken multiple domestic and international trips throughout the years, this online search shows his brother has wanderlust—not planning a quick getaway while pre-meditating a murder.

“Based upon what we’re seeing, is it fair to keep denying him a bond?” said Coleman.

The body of Jay Lee has still not been found, but Oxford Police Department says the search is still on.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Quentin Bivens, Southern Miss
Big boys from Waynesboro making an impact for USM
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Arch Manning and the Greenies are now 4-1 on the season after beating Pearl River.
Arch Manning breaks passing records at Newman previously held by his uncles Eli and Peyton
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV

Latest News

Amtrak platform upgraded in Laurel
The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning board members will be on campus to hear...
IHL to host listening sessions at USM Hattiesburg campus Monday
USPS
USPS to host job fair in Canton, rural carrier positions available
Flanked by Trish Borsage, deputy director of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety...
Jones County compliance investigator named top in state