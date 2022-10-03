Expect pretty weather ahead over next few days

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

Expect a very nice (Sunday) night in the Pine Belt with clear skies and low temperatures in the lower-50s.

On Monday, look for the good weather to continue, with high temperatures in the lower-80s under sunny skies.

By Tuesday morning, expect lows in the mid-50s and highs in the lower-80s under mostly sunny skies.

On Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the upper-50s.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper-80s and lows in the upper-50s.

Friday is expected to partly cloudy with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the lower-50s.

The weekend is looking mostly sunny with highs in the upper-70s and lows in the lower-50s.

