Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Expect pretty weather ahead over next few days

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson gives weekly forecast for Pine Belt.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

Expect a very nice (Sunday) night in the Pine Belt with clear skies and low temperatures in the lower-50s.

On Monday, look for the good weather to continue, with high temperatures in the lower-80s under sunny skies.

By Tuesday morning, expect lows in the mid-50s and highs in the lower-80s under mostly sunny skies.

On Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the upper-50s.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Thursday, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper-80s and lows in the upper-50s.

Friday is expected to partly cloudy with highs in the upper-80s and lows in the lower-50s.

The weekend is looking mostly sunny with highs in the upper-70s and lows in the lower-50s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Arch Manning and the Greenies are now 4-1 on the season after beating Pearl River.
Arch Manning breaks passing records at Newman previously held by his uncles Eli and Peyton
Carey campus attacked by ransomware
William Carey comes under ransomware attack
Quentin Bivens, Southern Miss
Big boys from Waynesboro making an impact for USM
.Myrick Jones, 42, Taylorsville, turned himself in Saturday morning after being sought in Jones...
Suspected Jones Co. shooter in custody Saturday

Latest News

MDWPF warns of Chronic Wasting Disease before hunting season begins.
MDWPF warns of hunting dangers prior to season
Pretty weather expected over next few days
Rex Thompson offers up weekly forecast
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Lauren Rogers Museum celebrates
Lauren Rogers Museum celebrates