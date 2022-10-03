Win Stuff
Cruisin’ the Coast gets the green flag | Hundreds of cars gather at Hardy Court Shopping Center

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Folks from across the country came to the Hardy Court Shopping Center in Gulfport to enjoy the thrill of Cruisin’ the Coast. That includes Charlotte and David Foster.

“We’re from Heber Springs, Arkansas. My wife has never been down here, so we’ve come down here to let her experience everything that’s happening,” David said.

The action fuels the Fosters with excitement. That’s why they had no problem with traveling 400 miles in their ‘57 Chevrolet Bel Air.

“I bought my first car, and it was a ‘57 Chevy. It wasn’t this one, but I bought this one about a month and a half ago. So I’m going back to my childhood,” Foster said.

A variety of classic and antique cars filled the lot with a touch of personality.

Volunteer Andrew Switzer said the event steers car enthusiasts together all because of their love for vehicles.

“We have 600, 700 cars to 1,400 cars here. It draws a lot of local people to walk around the cars, just a chance to show off,” Switzer said.

Stanley Peoples said he came from Starkville to show off his Ford and get better acquainted with the car community.

“It’s a neutral zone. It ain’t no color, it ain’t about what you look like. It’s all about the car. You can talk and enjoy a conversation with anyone,” Peoples said.

The connection over cars is like no other, which is why Foster said he’ll forever appreciate Cruisin’ the Coast.

“I’ve never seen this many cars together in my whole life. In any car show I ever been to, Cruisin’ the Coast is the best. It’s cars from everywhere,” Foster said.

Hardy Court was one of the original venues for Cruisin’ the Coast.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR CRUISIN’ THE COAST.

