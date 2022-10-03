Art on Masonite competition held last weekend

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Arts League hosted the 15th annual Art on Masonite competition this weekend.

The event coincided with the 15th annual Loblolly Festival to promote art by middle and high school students.

Each year, the Laurel city schools create art on a Masonite board or panel that corresponds to the year’s theme.

This year, students were asked to create art that featured Laurel landscapes on antique Masonite floor tiles.

“The talent and the level of talent that we have in our art students here in Jones County and in the city schools, just blows me away every single year,” said Lora Adcock, Laurel Arts League president.

“They come up with some of the most amazing, professional art that I have ever seen and it’s being done by middle school and high school students.”

Each student who placed in first, second, or third was awarded a monetary prize this weekend at the Loblolly Festival.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.