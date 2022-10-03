8th annual Pine Belt Pride events hosted this week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies are celebrating the eighth annual Prine Belt Pride week.

The events, which are hosted by The Spectrum Center and sponsored by the LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi, will last from Monday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 9.

The week officially starts Monday at the Pride Kickoff BBQ. The event was set to be hosted at The Spectrum Center on 210 Souther 25th Avenue at 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, a community advocacy workshop is set to be hosted at The Spectrum Center at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Queeraoke event is set to be hosted at Southern Prohibition on 301 Mobile Street at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6, Pepper’s Pride Party is set to be hosted at Pepper’s Parties, Too on 124 Grand Drive at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7, the Queer Comedy Show is set to be hosted at the Thirsty Hippo at 309 McLeod Street. It opens at 7 p.m. and requires a ticket. You can visit pinebeltpride.com to buy a ticket.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, multiple events will be hosted throughout the day.

The Pride in the Park and Pride March at Town Square Park, at 100 Main Street, is set to be hosted at 10 a.m. During Pride in the Park, attendees will march through downtown Hattiesburg. Line up will start around 11:45 a.m. and the march will leave the park around 12 p.m.

Finally, the Pine Belt Pride Afterparty will open at 8 p.m. at the Colludium Brewing Company, at 2108 W 4th Street.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, the Drag Brunch will mark the end of the events. It will be hosted at 11 a.m. at the Colludium Brewing Company, and you can visit pinebeltpride.com to buy a ticket.

