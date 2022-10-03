Win Stuff
8th annual ‘Knock Out Breast Cancer Awareness’ gathering celebrated Sunday

Eighth annual Knock Out Breast Cancer Awareness Day celebrated Sunday.
Eighth annual Knock Out Breast Cancer Awareness Day celebrated Sunday.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Cameron Center hosted an eighth annual Breast Cancer Awareness gathering Sunday for the local nonprofit, “Queens With A Divine Purpose.”

The event brought together survivors, who share testimonies and bring awareness to the disease.

“Today, we’re walking in the purpose that one day the words, “breast cancer,” will be eradicated from this.” said State Rep. Omeria Scott (D-District 80). “From our thought process it will be eradicated, and no one will ever have to say those two words again.”

Each survivor is allowed to bring a guest, but the goal is to build a community of survivors through the event.

“We do a dinner for the survivors and their guest, also we have a balloon release,” said aid Debbie Jackson. president of Queens with a Divine Purpose.

“We have each survivor come up to give their testimonies on how they’re dealing with issues and how can we prevent it and just help everybody raise awareness.”

Scott, a breast cancer survivor, said the program touched her.

”I was stricken with breast cancer, and I was especially touched (Sunday) by our speaker, Celeste Brown, who is a triple negative breast cancer survivor,” Scott said. “I am a triple negative breast cancer survivor and that doesn’t generally happen. That is a diagnosis that is very very difficult for people to overcome.

“So, we know that God has been in the plan for she and I and those others who have survived that terrible diagnosis.”

Scott said the support of fellow Jones County residents made the fight a little easier to endure.

“People in Laurel are always working to uplift someone, somewhere, somehow, and so, these queens that have brought this program, this is just something that they’ve seen all their lives because this is something that I’ve seen all of my life,” Scott said. “Laurel’s always worked to help people in Jones County, always has been a place, a special place.”

