Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

10/03 Ryan’s “Mild & Dry” Monday Morning Forecast

Another nice, fall week ahead, but it will be a bit more up and down than the last two.
10/03 Ryan’s “Mild & Dry” Monday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

More beautiful fall weather is on the way, but it will be a bit more up and down than the last couple of weeks have been. Not drastically, but a few clouds (gasp!) and a low chance of rain show up on the 10-day forecast. Neither of those will happen today though thanks to lingering dry air, but it shows it is starting to gradually give way. The “worst” that brings is some cloud cover for Wednesday, expecting up to partly cloudy skies. That’ll be cleared by an initial round of drier air, which will be further reinforced by the end of the week after a cold front. Friday’s temperatures before that happens will be in the upper 80s, a handful of degrees above average, but still manageable with low humidity.

After the front we’ll be looking at a few nice, almost “too cool” fall days. I expect Saturday and Sunday to fall into the upper 70s, and Saturday at least will have a nice breeze. That’ll be some of the coolest daytime fall weather we’ve seen, but it won’t linger long. Expect things to bounce back fairly quickly, bringing us back to our new mid-80s average by next Tuesday and our first (incredibly small) chance of rain in a while.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Quentin Bivens, Southern Miss
Big boys from Waynesboro making an impact for USM
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Arch Manning and the Greenies are now 4-1 on the season after beating Pearl River.
Arch Manning breaks passing records at Newman previously held by his uncles Eli and Peyton
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV

Latest News

10/03 Ryan’s “Mild & Dry” Monday Morning Forecast
10/03 Ryan’s “Mild & Dry” Monday Morning Forecast
Pretty weather expected over next few days
Expect pretty weather ahead over next few days
Pretty weather expected over next few days
Rex Thompson offers up weekly forecast
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson: Gorgeous weather on tap for the Pine Belt
Mellow weather ahead for Pine Belt