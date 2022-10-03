10/03 Ryan’s “Mild & Dry” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

More beautiful fall weather is on the way, but it will be a bit more up and down than the last couple of weeks have been. Not drastically, but a few clouds (gasp!) and a low chance of rain show up on the 10-day forecast. Neither of those will happen today though thanks to lingering dry air, but it shows it is starting to gradually give way. The “worst” that brings is some cloud cover for Wednesday, expecting up to partly cloudy skies. That’ll be cleared by an initial round of drier air, which will be further reinforced by the end of the week after a cold front. Friday’s temperatures before that happens will be in the upper 80s, a handful of degrees above average, but still manageable with low humidity.

After the front we’ll be looking at a few nice, almost “too cool” fall days. I expect Saturday and Sunday to fall into the upper 70s, and Saturday at least will have a nice breeze. That’ll be some of the coolest daytime fall weather we’ve seen, but it won’t linger long. Expect things to bounce back fairly quickly, bringing us back to our new mid-80s average by next Tuesday and our first (incredibly small) chance of rain in a while.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.