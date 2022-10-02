UPDATE: William Carey University release statement regarding system outage

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University continues to work on restoring campus, following a system outage Friday.

WCU President Ben Burnett released a statement to students, faculty and staff Saturday afternoon regarding the incident.

The statement reads as follows:

“On Friday morning, we experienced an incident that resulted in a system outage that impacted our email and website. Immediately upon learning of the incident our IT department sprang into action, including shutting down the campus networks temporarily in order to contain the disruption. As a result of their around-the-clock efforts our affected operations are being restored. Students and faculty now have access to their email and online courses, and Canvas remains operational. We anticipate being open and operational when classes resume on Monday, and academic advising for the winter trimester will commence next week as scheduled.”

Burnett also stated that the university is working with a team of cybersecurity experts to investigate the situation.

