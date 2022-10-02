Translators needed in Mississippi Court rooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The state of Mississippi is in need of more licensed translators in the courtroom, says a language coordinator.

Since the Covid 19 pandemic, the need for translators in the courtroom has been at an all-time high.

Stepping into a courtroom is very stressful and even more so with a language barrier.

A woman named Deenie Miller, a language access coordinator, says, “they cannot get access to justice if they don’t know what’s being said in a courtroom, and also, a judge cannot administer justice is she doesn’t know -- or he doesn’t know -- what a litigant or what a witness is saying.”

The largest population of Spanish speakers in Mississippi is in Harrison, Hines, and Desoto Counties, which has about 3,400 Spanish speakers.

“There’s a misconception that if you are bilingual, you can automatically be an interpreter or a court interpreter, and that’s not necessarily the case,” said Miller.

Miller is working on getting people trained as quickly as possible so that the courts can better serve the community.

“Everyone should learn a second language, and if you can fluently speak bilingually, you can change the world,” said Miller.

Miller plans to hold orientation and skill-building workshops from November 2 through November 4 to get people trained to be a translator in a Mississippi courtroom.

