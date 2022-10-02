Mellow weather ahead for Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday night, everyone!

It has been a beautiful day in the Pine Belt, Saturday, and we don’t see any changes coming anytime soon.

Expect low temperatures in the upper-40s overnight under clear skies.

As we head into Sunday, expect sunny and dry weather, with high temperatures in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-50s.

Monday looks to be sunny with highs in the lower-80s and lows in the mid-to-upper-50s.

Looking ahead, expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the upper-50s to may be 60 degrees.

The same holds true Friday, with partly cloudy skies offering highs in the mid-80s and lows around 60 degrees.

