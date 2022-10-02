Win Stuff
Mellow weather ahead for Pine Belt

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says if you can, get outside to enjoy the gorgeous weather in store for the Pine Belt over the next week or so.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday night, everyone!

It has been a beautiful day in the Pine Belt, Saturday, and we don’t see any changes coming anytime soon.

Expect low temperatures in the upper-40s overnight under clear skies.

As we head into Sunday, expect sunny and dry weather, with high temperatures in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-50s.

Monday looks to be sunny with highs in the lower-80s and lows in the mid-to-upper-50s.

Looking ahead, expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the upper-50s to may be 60 degrees.

The same holds true Friday, with partly cloudy skies offering highs in the mid-80s and lows around 60 degrees.

