Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum holds 2022 Hall of Fame induction ceremony

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum welcomes new faces to the Heritage Hall of Fame.

The 7th annual ceremony recognizes the contributions of the men and women who have shown dedication to the seafood industry in the coastal area.

“This is the fabric of Biloxi. In 1699 and all through it became the seafood capital of the world,” said Biloxi Mayor Fofo Gilich.

The 2022 Hall of Fame class at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum highlights significant strides by familiar faces in our community.

Gilich hands out awards to inductees.

“We’re gathered here on the point, or the origin of the seafood industry to honor those people in the boat business and in the packing business,” said Gilich,

But it’s more than just fancy words on a plaque. There are stories to be told.

Julie Quave Sanders family accepted the award for her late great grandfather, Edward Carey Joullian. He was inducted for commercial seafood processing -- E.C Joullian Fish and Ice Company.

“He had a packing company, an ice company. He was on the Biloxi school board. He was involved in some many things. His roots were here and he did die here. The packing company didn’t continue on but my grandmother his daughter, taught school in Biloxi schools for 50 years,” said Sanders.

We also met a long-time boat captain inductee.

“I’m 90 years old. I’ve been fishing this Gulf Coast all my life. I’m one of the best fisherman on this Gulf Coast from Florida to Texas,” said Herman William Rieux, Jr.

He said his skills are a known fact.

“I don’t brag on me. I let other people brag on me. I’m grateful for this. it’s something my kids can talk about,” said Rieux.

For a full list of inductees, you can visit the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum website.

