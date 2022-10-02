Lauren Rogers celebrates 30th annual Heritage Arts Festival

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 600 people helped the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art celebrate the 30th annual Heritage Arts Festival Saturday.

Free art activities, food and family-oriented events accented the three-hour celebration.

“This year, we’re inspired by a new exhibition we have here at the museum called 3-D Expressions, which is a wonderful show of fiber arts and fabrics sculptures, and different creations,” said Hillary Steinwinder, curator of education at the museum.

“So, we’re doing a lot of kind of fabric-themed, quilt-esq different kind of weaving activities here.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.