Lauren Rogers celebrates 30th annual Heritage Arts Festival

The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art hosted the 30th annual Heritage Arts Festival Saturday in Laurel.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 600 people helped the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art celebrate the 30th annual Heritage Arts Festival Saturday.

Free art activities, food and family-oriented events accented the three-hour celebration.

“This year, we’re inspired by a new exhibition we have here at the museum called 3-D Expressions, which is a wonderful show of fiber arts and fabrics sculptures, and different creations,” said Hillary Steinwinder, curator of education at the museum.

“So, we’re doing a lot of kind of fabric-themed, quilt-esq different kind of weaving activities here.”

