Good, long Saturday capped 17th annual Mobile Street Renaissance Festival

Good crowds streamed through Saturday's Mobile Street Renaissance Festival.
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday marked the final chance to visit the Renaissance Festival.

Mobile Street Renaissance Festival started Friday evening with a book signing and show by musician Bobby Rush.

The festival reignited at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with activities scheduled until midnight.

Festivities included a bike show, a step show and concerts throughout the night.

“This has been a tool that we use to bring attention to this community and to bring people back into the community,” Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado said. “I think if enough people come, they’ll take an interest in what we’re trying to do to rebuild.”

Delgado said that this year’s festival was a big success.

“It does wonderfully and this year has been particularly good, and I’m just grateful for all of the volunteers and the interest that people have shown,” Delgado said.

