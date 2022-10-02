Good, long Saturday capped 17th annual Mobile Street Renaissance Festival

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday marked the final chance to visit the Renaissance Festival.

Mobile Street Renaissance Festival started Friday evening with a book signing and show by musician Bobby Rush.

The festival reignited at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with activities scheduled until midnight.

Festivities included a bike show, a step show and concerts throughout the night.

“This has been a tool that we use to bring attention to this community and to bring people back into the community,” Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado said. “I think if enough people come, they’ll take an interest in what we’re trying to do to rebuild.”

Delgado said that this year’s festival was a big success.

“It does wonderfully and this year has been particularly good, and I’m just grateful for all of the volunteers and the interest that people have shown,” Delgado said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.