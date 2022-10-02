Win Stuff
Forrest General Hospital hosts NICU reunion

Forrest General Hospital hosted a reunion of former neo-natal patients and their caregivers Saturday at the Hattiesburg Zoo.(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Saturday, doctors, nurses and other neo-natal intensive care staff at Forrest General Hospital got to see some familiar faces at the Hattiesburg Zoo.

The NICU medical staff reunited with former patients they once cared for.

Some patients were recent stays.Some had been discharged for several years.

“We beat the odds,” said 14-year-old Ella Boover. “Every year for my birthday, I go to the NICU, since I was nine, and I bring cupcakes so I’ve met some of them.

“But I got to meet a new one (Saturday night), and I think it’s cool to see all these kids who have survived being through the NICU.”

For Krista Thomas, the NICU staff has become extended family.

Thomas and her family moved the week before everything shut down for the pandemic, making it impossible for them to come into the hospital.

“I know they see so many patients every day and every week and for them to remember, and remember us and our family, it means a lot that we matter to them that much that they haven’t forgotten about us,” Thomas said.

While former patients and their families relished the opportunity to see those who helped them through some of the toughest of times, the feeling was shared on those providing that help.

. Dr. Manika Sharna said days like Saturday reminds her why she chose this profession.

“Not every day is a happy day in our unit, and to see the smiles on these children and adults in many cases here (Saturday) it just helps us keep going and reminds us why we do this and why we’re here.”

