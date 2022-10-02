Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Fire department uses Jaws of Life to rescue moose stuck on fence

Moose gets stuck on fence
Moose gets stuck on fence(Pleasant Valley Fire Department)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities rescued a moose Friday after it got stuck on a fence in Connecticut.

A young bull moose attempted to jump an iron fence at a reservoir in Barkhamsted, but got stuck in the process.

Environmental conservation police were called to assist the rescue around midnight.

The moose was tall, so the fence did not impale him, according to the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

The Barkhamsted Fire Department used the jaws of life to cut the fence and force the moose out.

The moose slowly walked away to do “his moose thing,” the Pleasant Valley Fire Department said.

Conservation police say it is moose breeding season, so moose will be spotted more throughout Connecticut.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Arch Manning and the Greenies are now 4-1 on the season after beating Pearl River.
Arch Manning breaks passing records at Newman previously held by his uncles Eli and Peyton
Carey campus attacked by ransomware
William Carey comes under ransomware attack
School drop-offs are a bit different at Jones County elementary schools. As parents drop off...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. dances away the morning blues with students
.Myrick Jones, 42, Taylorsville, turned himself in Saturday morning after being sought in Jones...
Suspected Jones Co. shooter in custody Saturday

Latest News

FILE -Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a home in northern...
3 die when plane hits Minnesota home, but 2 in house unhurt
FILE - Terry Bradshaw announced Sunday he had been treated for two types of cancer in the past...
Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, Flight Unit and patrol deputies are investigating...
Teen dies, two ‘critically injured’ in fatal St. Petersburg accident
Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday,...
Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones