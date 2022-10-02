Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Brandon preteen places 2nd in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City

Brandon preteen places second in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
Brandon preteen places second in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City(Garrett family)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLBT) - The American Royal World Series of BBQ kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri Saturday night, and a Brandon native showed KC what Mississippi barbecue is all about.

Alexis Garrett, 11, traveled all the way from Brandon with her parents Hanna and Wes to compete in the American Royal Kids Que competition Saturday night.

Alexis, along with 74 other children, were tasked to display their BBQ skills by cooking hamburgers or steaks. In Alexis’ age group, she had to hit the pit and grill a ribeye steak all by herself.

Brandon preteen places second in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
Brandon preteen places second in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City(Garrett family)

Competing against 74 contestants in front of 2,000 people can be nerve-racking, but that didn’t faze Alexis, who placed 2nd in the world of barbecue and arguably proved she can cook a steak better than most adults.

“She [Alexis] wasn’t very nervous when she was cooking, she was really just excited & ready to compete and have fun,” Hanna said. “She was pumped to have her name called out in front of 2,000 plus people. Alexis was pleased with second place but of course next year she’s going for first!”

This may not be the last we hear of the Garrett family, as the family competes professionally across the country. In fact, Alexis’ father Wes Garrett won the Grand Champion at the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ fest on the way to Kansas City.

To view their Facebook page, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New texts show USM had concerns about Favre’s grant-funded volleyball facility
Quentin Bivens, Southern Miss
Big boys from Waynesboro making an impact for USM
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Police: Man died jumping from bridge amid chase
Arch Manning and the Greenies are now 4-1 on the season after beating Pearl River.
Arch Manning breaks passing records at Newman previously held by his uncles Eli and Peyton
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV

Latest News

The Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning board members will be on campus to hear...
IHL to host listening sessions at USM Hattiesburg campus Monday
Flanked by Trish Borsage, deputy director of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety...
Jones County compliance investigator named top in state
Jones County investigator honored as state's top compliance officer
Jones County investigator honored as state's top compliance officer
Art on Masonite showcased talents of Laurel high school and middle school artists
Art on Masonite showcased talents of Laurel high school and middle school artists
Laurel educators pleased with progress
Laurel School District surpasses goals