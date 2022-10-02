2nd annual Taste of the South brings hungry Hattiesburgers to Main Street

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Main Street was the place to be for lunch Saturday afternoon.

Hattiesburg Jaycees and Fairley’s Wings of Hattiesburg partnered to host the second annual Taste of the South food truck festival.

From 11 a.m. until 6 p.m, Main Street in downtown Hattiesburg was jam-packed with different flavors from across the Pine Belt.

“It’s good for business owners to come out and let people see what they do,” said Demarco Baker, owner of Marco’s Chicken & Waffles. “It’s just an honor and a privilege to be out here and serve people some great food.

“It’s just good for everybody, good for business and good for downtown.”

People swarmed Main Street from the time food trucks opened up for orders, bringing additional traffic to downtown Hattiesburg.

“You can drop by here, grab your food and boost the economy of our local vendors,” said Jaycees Festival Chairwoman Bethanie Miller.

Many of the food vendors claimed to have had a successful day and were happy to expose their business to new people.

