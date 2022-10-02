15th annual Loblolly Festival filled the streets of downtown Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As usual, Saturday’s annual Loblolly Festival in downtown Laurel took a lot of planning, hard work and execution.

And it all paid off, with the 125th edition of the festival proving to be its largest, with more than 340 vendors attending.

“We have covered every street in downtown Laurel with vendors,” said Caroline Burks, Laurel Main Street executive director. “We have the most vendors we’ve ever had for Loblolly. (Saturday) has been a fantastic day.

“We could not have asked for better weather or for better vendor turnout, and all of our local folks and visitors from far and wide have come in (Saturday). So, it has been a fantastic day.”

