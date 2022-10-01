William Carey comes under ransomware attack

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University administrators got a glimpse of a scenario they usually only see in their nightmares.

The school’s Hattiesburg campus fell under ransomware attack Friday.

The attack crippled communications, with the university’s website, social media and email down and unaccessible. Students were unable to reach teachers by email

On-campus wi-fi was reported down as well.

But WCU President Ben Burnett said Friday the school was able to get the situation under control.

“Out of precaution, we closed our offices this afternoon,” Burnett said. “Students and faculty have access to their email and online courses. We anticipate being open and operational on Monday.”

