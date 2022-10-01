St. John Church to host 1st Oktoberfest since 2019

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church is bringing back an annual celebration of German food and music that was canceled for the last two years because of the pandemic.

The congregation of St. John Lutheran Church will host the 42nd “Oktoberfest” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The event is a fundraiser for the church’s mission work and it will have bratwurst, sauerkraut, German folk music and polka dancing.

“Besides the good food, we have a lot of pastries, which we have a pastry deli that sells baked goods,” said Mark Keyl, Oktoberfest church committee president. “We also have another deli that sells German sausages. You can also buy a 16-ounce or 32-ounce containers of our hot potato salad.”

The event will have single bratwurst plates for $15 and double bratwurst plates for $18.

Kids meals will be sold for $5.

