Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

St. John Church to host 1st Oktoberfest since 2019

After a 2-year hiatus, Oktoberfest returns to Hattiesburg
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local church is bringing back an annual celebration of German food and music that was canceled for the last two years because of the pandemic.

The congregation of St. John Lutheran Church will host the 42nd “Oktoberfest” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The event is a fundraiser for the church’s mission work and it will have bratwurst, sauerkraut, German folk music and polka dancing.

“Besides the good food, we have a lot of pastries, which we have a pastry deli that sells baked goods,” said Mark Keyl, Oktoberfest church committee president. “We also have another deli that sells German sausages. You can also buy a 16-ounce or 32-ounce containers of our hot potato salad.”

The event will have single bratwurst plates for $15 and double bratwurst plates for $18.

Kids meals will be sold for $5.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Investigators said the infant was “underdeveloped” and was likely brought to the area earlier...
Dead newborn found lying face down at canoe launch, deputies say
School drop-offs are a bit different at Jones County elementary schools. As parents drop off...
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. dances away the morning blues with students
Jones, 42, stands at about 6 feet, 5 inches in height and weighs 150 pounds, with short black...
JCSD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after shooting into girlfriend’s home
(Source: MGN)
Man pleads guilty in Jones Co. court on fondling charge

Latest News

Laurel's Trinity Baptist Church is collecting relief supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian.
Laurel church collecting relief supplies for Ian victims
Jurassic Quest Dino Tour arrives in Hattiesburg
Jurassic Quest Dino Tour arrives in Hattiesburg
Financial aid offices encourage students to complete FAFSA forms as soon as possible.
FAFSA applications for ‘23-’24 open October 1
Hattiesburg wraps up homecoming week with a football game against South Jones.
Hattiesburg School District holds annual Homecoming parade