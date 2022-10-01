Laurel church collecting relief supplies for Ian victims

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt residents are already making donations to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

The members of Trinity Baptist Church are taking donations of non-perishable food, cleaning supplies, insect repellent and other supplies for victims of the storm.

Donations are being taken at the church Monday-Saturday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Sunday, from one-five p.m.

Right now, members of the church’s disaster relief team aren’t sure where they will deliver the supplies.

“Our focus right now is to really receive these items as quickly as possible, rather than wait until the last minute,” said Kurt Wagner, a member of the church’s disaster relief team. “It could be Florida, it could be South Carolina, it could be Georgia, wherever these items are needed, that’s where we’ll go.”

For more information, call 601-425-4276 or 601-466-8237.

