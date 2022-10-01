Win Stuff
Jones County shooting suspect in custody

Accused shooting suspect Myrick Jones has surrendered himself to JCSD at the Jones County Adult...
Accused shooting suspect Myrick Jones has surrendered himself to JCSD at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility this morning.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Accused shooting suspect Myrick Jones surrendered himself to JCSD at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility this morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jones shot into his girlfriend’s house on Keller Road off of Eastview Drive in Laurel, where she and her 16-year-old daughter live, around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 30.

The sheriff’s department says both mother and daughter were home at the time of the shooting but were not hit by the gunfire.

Jones also allegedly shot his girlfriend’s vehicle, according to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, as multiple gunshots were fired and struck the house and vehicle.

JCSD investigators and deputies searched for Jones overnight following up on leads and tips on possible locations.

