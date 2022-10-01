Hub City gearing up for 5th Annual Restaurant Week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Get your forks, napkins and waistlines ready for Hattiesburg’s fifth annual Restaurant Week.

Visit Hattiesburg is celebrating the local food scene with more than 40 restaurants participating in this event, allowing people to have the chance to try each restaurant’s selected food menu items.

“So, not only are our locals really lucky to be able to enjoy great taste, lots of cuisines, but we are able to bring in visitors to try our new food, get a taste they can’t have in their hometowns,” said Kristen Brock, Director of Programs, VisitHBURG. “Restaurant week is an opportunity for us to celebrate that and share it with all the visitors and locals that come to town,”

Home to nearly 200 locally-owned restaurants, Brock says the city has more local eateries per capita than any other town in the state.

“It comes every year and it’s very important to us to be a part of the community and see so much support with the downtown association and other restaurants in the community,” said Merri Beth Shriver, Depot Kitchen & Market general manager. “It’s really fun and a great opportunity,”

According to Brock, this week increased restaurant sales by 16 percent, totaling an additional $2 million for the Hub City’s economy.

“The exposure creates that little bump the next week or two, and we get people that come in and say, ‘Hey, we saw this on TV or I saw this on Facebook or we came down and tried this because of restaurant week.’ and that’s how you build customers,” said Nelson Haskin, owner of Nellie’s Chicken and Daiquiris, Southbound Bagel and Coffee Shop, Hattiesburgers and Blues and Blu Jazz Café.

Brock says the week will provide food to fit anyone’s taste buds, including foods like shrimp and grits, dill pickle wings, BBQ chicken sandwiches and pizza.

“We’ve got some sweet options, savory options, really any taste that people want to try,” Brock said. “This is a great opportunity to get out there and expand their pallets a little bit.”

You can view a list of restaurants that will participate in the event from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8.

