The annual Peanut Festival kicks off this weekend at Mitchell Farms

Mitchell Farms hosting peanut festival.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) -Mississippi ranks tenth in peanut production nationally, and nearly all peanut farms in the United States are family-owned

Mitchell Farms is no exception.

Nelda Mitchell said that back in the 1970′s, the government quotas controlled who could dry peanuts and how much land could be used for the crop.

“We had to destroy it before he would give us our marketing card to sell dry peanuts.” Nelda said “So, he let us sell them green.”

The gallon bags of green peanuts are well known around the Pine Belt.

However, a lot of people go to Mitchell Farms to enjoy the annual Peanut Festival, which will be held this weekend

Tickets range from $12 to $15 and people of all ages are welcome.

At the Peanut Festival, you can find their famous green peanuts, a pumpkin patch, corn maze and other fall activities for all ages.

