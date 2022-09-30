Sweet Mississippi Tea Fest returns to Poplarville

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Poplarville will be treated to a sweet event this October as the Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival hits downtown once again.

The festival will take place on and around Poplarville’s Town Green over two days, Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.

Whether sweet tea evokes happy memories of long front porch sitting or you are brand new to the beverage, the Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival is the place to be to enjoy a variety of fun events, culinary experiences and shopping opportunities.

Vendors will open for business at 11 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday, with events closing down at 6 p.m. both days.

Special events throughout the festival include an art walk, farm-to-table dinner, high tea, sweet team drinking contest, sweet tea tasting contest and a variety of entertainment.

”After a two-year hiatus, we are very excited to bring back the Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival,” SMTF Director Jacob Cochran said. “Our committee chairs are working diligently to ensure that this year’s festival is even bigger than the first year.

“With over 100 vendors having already applied, we are excited to see a great turnout for this event.”

Art Walk

This portion of the festivities will take place Saturday, Oct. 8., when the opportunity to view and/or buy various mediums of art will be available.

The festival already has several fine art vendors committed to the event with room for more. If any artists would like to apply to showcase their fine art at the festival, visit www.smteafest.com.

Farm-To-Table-Dinner

Visit the Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival for a unique dining experience of farm-fresh cuisine at an outdoor farm-to-table dinner.

This event will be held Friday, Oct. 7, with a reception beginning at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

The locally-sourced ingredients will be offered in the heart of downtown Poplarville with local chef Jenna Pecoraro presenting a carefully-curated menu for the occasion.

”Everything tastes better fresh,” said April Grecho, founding SMTF member/Farm-To-Table-Dinner coordinator. “I’ve been wanting to provide a farm-to-table dinner opportunity featuring local producers throughout Pearl River County and the surrounding areas for some time.

“I want to share with people the feeling of being able to look down at your plate and know exactly where your food came from.”

Tickets run $150 per person, including two complimentary beverage tokens for the reception, a four-course dinner and live music.

”Events like this not only help the local economy, but they’re also a great way to connect with the farm itself,” Grecho said. “During the dinner, people will learn more about the specific farms that supplied their ingredients, so they can understand which farms they’re supporting and hopefully continue to support these farms for their own meals at home.”

High tea

The High Tea will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and will showcase a variety of treats and teas for attendees’ enjoyment.

New Orleans band Tuba Skinny will be featured. Admission will include light, southern style dining, entertainment, hat contest and of course lots of tea. This year’s event will be themed “Grand-millennial”. You’re encouraged to don your gloves, hats and any theme fitting attire but it is not required for this casual outdoor high tea on the Town Green.Tickets to this event will be $30 per person with a limited amount being sold and will go on sale September 1 on the Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival website.

Sweet Tea Contests

All are encouraged to enter the Sweet Tea Tasting competition at the SMTF.

The competition will take place during both days of the festival with guests paying $5 for a tasting cup, map of participating tea entries and voting tokens.

Participants may cast their votes by placing their tokens in their favorite tea’s corresponding jar.

Winners will be announced at the conclusion of the festival on Saturday

Those interested in entering their famous sweet teas in the contest may do so by visiting www.smsteafest.com and filling out the contest form.

